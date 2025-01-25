Seven ex-Afghan personnel arrested in Balochistan over terror activities

CHAMAN: Seven former Afghan personnel were arrested in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district over their alleged involvement in terror activities, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Riaz Khan, the arrests were made possible by a tip-off from Levies sources, in a raid on house.

The detained individuals, identified as former Afghan forces personnel, are accused of involvement in various terrorist activities. Additionally, they are also suspected of being involved in theft and robbery incidents in the area.

A search of the arrested individuals yielded weapons and narcotics, further solidifying their alleged connections to terrorist activities.

Last year in December, the security forces of Pakistan repelled two cross-border attacks of Afghan Taliban and Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

Around 25 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan’s side, utilising Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces swiftly responded, thwarting the infiltration attempts, the sources added.

The militants, backed by the Afghan Taliban, opened heavy fire on Pakistani posts, but were met with a robust and decisive response from Pakistan’s security forces.

Additionally, the Taliban abandoned six posts and fled following the effective retaliatory action and artillery fire from the Pakistani side.