Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has died at the age of 38 after a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday.

Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune system disorder that causes severe inflammation and can damage multiple organs.

According to media reports, the former left-arm pacer had been undergoing specialised treatment in India’s Delhi-NCR region for several months. He first fell ill in October last year and travelled to India after doctors in Afghanistan recommended advanced medical care. Although his condition initially improved and he was discharged from hospital, he suffered a relapse about three weeks later.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, Zadran played a key role in the country’s remarkable journey from an Associate Member to a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026

Known for his pace, aggression and ability to strike with the new ball, Zadran became the spearhead of Afghanistan’s bowling attack during the team’s formative years on the global stage.

Born on July 8, 1987, in Logar Province, Zadran made an immediate impact on his One-Day International (ODI) debut against the Netherlands in 2009, claiming 4-24.

Over an international career spanning more than a decade, he represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), taking 43 wickets in ODIs and 37 wickets in T20Is.

He featured in the 2010, 2012 and 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, leading Afghanistan’s pace attack as the team continued to establish itself in international cricket.

One of his standout performances came during the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where he dismissed Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, showcasing Afghanistan’s growing competitiveness against established cricketing nations.

Zadran’s defining achievement came at the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He finished as Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets and struck the winning runs against Scotland to secure the country’s maiden victory at a Cricket World Cup.