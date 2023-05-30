Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas to meet Chaudhry Shujaat tomorrow

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is expected to meet Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and PML-Q Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar held a meeting today and discussed the political situation of the country. They agreed on holding more meetings in the future.

Ilyas is also expected to meet PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday (tomorrow).

In April, the full court of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) High Court had disqualified then Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas in a contempt of court case.

The high court bench in a contempt of court hearing refuted the apology tendered by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas to the court following his speech at a public meeting criticising the stay orders and said the practice was affecting the performance of the government.

Later, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court had also rejected former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ petition against the high court’s decision to disqualify him from the top office.

A full bench headed by AJK SC Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram had heard the case. The court had dismissed the petition filed to suspend the judgment against the high court’s order and said that the appeal will be heard and decided on merit.

It was a major setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the AJK High Court removed Ilyas from the post of prime minister, making him the region’s first premier to be disqualified in a contempt of court case.

Later in the month, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq had been elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes from the region’s Legislative Assembly.