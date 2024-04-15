Ex-Australia cricketer remanded in police custody for assault, stalking

SYDNEY: Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with more than a dozen offences, including assault and stalking, an international media outlet reported.

According to the report, the 54-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator’s case was summoned in Maroochydore magistrates court on Monday.

The former Australia cricketer is being charged on 19 counts for alleged acts that purportedly occurred on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland on various dates between December 5, 2023, and April 12, 2024.

In addition, Michael Slater was charged with ten charges of violating his bail and disobeying a domestic violence order.

The Queensland Maroochydore Magistrates Court reportedly heard Slater’s case on Monday. The report, however, did not identify the victim.

Meanwhile, the local police confirmed detaining a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine Coast last Friday over the alleged domestic violence incidents for several days.

Slater has been remanded in custody, with the case scheduled to be heard in the same court on Tuesday.

The former opener was first arrested on grounds of stalking and domestic violence in connection with his ex-wife in October 2021. In 2022, Slater was charged with domestic violence which got dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court.

Slater, who forged a career as a high-profile cricket commentator was let go by Australia’s Channel Seven in 2021.

Last year, he was also arrested for assaulting a police officer after an heated argument, leaving the victim with a cut to their hand.

Michael Slater played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003, amassing over 6000 international runs.