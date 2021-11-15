Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim took oath under PCO in 2007

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, whose remarks against former CJP Saqib Nisar are being debated, has reportedly been benefitted during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

According to details, Rana Shamim took oath under PCO in 2007 and was later posted as chief judge of the Gilgit Baltistan during the PML-N tenure in 2015.

He was earlier posted as Chairman Press Council of Pakistan in 2014 during the PML-N tenure.

The son of Rana Shamim, Rana Hasan, was also reportedly made additional advocate general of Punjab by the Nawaz Sharif-led party in 2017.

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The CJ IHC had taken notice of the matter after the name of a sitting HC judge appeared in the controversy that took place after allegations of the former CJ GB.

Nisar terms allegations as a blatant lie

The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

Rana Shamim says he stands by his statement

Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Court Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement against Pakistan’s former top judge, Saqib Nisar.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” the ex-CJ GB said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added.

