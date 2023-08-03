Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar rejects Talal Chaudhry’s allegations

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has rejected Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry’s allegations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ex-CJP Mian Saqib Nisar reacted to Talal Chaudhry’s allegations and termed it false. He said that it is funny to blame the former chief justice for pressurising an accused for delivering a political statement.

Nisar said that Talal Chaudhry is a liar and he gave the statement for ulterior motives.

He categorically rejected the PML-N leader’s statement and said that he did not convey any message to him for giving statements against anyone.

READ: Talal Chaudhry criticised for using foul language on national television

The former CJP said that he had always given verdicts in accordance with the Constitution and law. He added that Talal faced the penalty for his crime and he is now levelling baseless allegations to prove him innocent.

In August 2018, a bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry as he was found guilty of contempt of court.

Under the new law, Chaudhry has completed his five-year disqualification period and he can contest polls.