Ex-CJP’s son challenges parliamentary probe on audio-leaks

ISLAMABAD: Najam Saqib Nisar, the son of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar, has challenged the parliamentary probe of audio leaks in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Najam Saqib in a petition in the high court has argued that the Speaker National Assembly has constituted a house committee on purported audio leaks on May 02.

“Constitution of the parliamentary committee by the NA Speaker has been illegal and he has no authority to form the probe,” former CJP’s son argued in the petition.

“The Secretary National Assembly has issued a notice on May 25 and summoned my father in person before the committee,” petition read.

“The notice has been sent without a meeting of the parliamentary committee,” petitioner said.

Najam Saqib pleaded to the court to declare the committee as unlawful and suspend its operation. “The committee should be restrained from any action before decision on the petition,” he pleaded.

The National Assembly constituted a parliamentary committee to investigate the audio leaks of Najam Saqib Nisar, the son of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

The National Assembly secretariat issued a notification to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the recent audio leaks of the former CJP’s son.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appointed Mohammad Aslam Bhutani as the chairman of the parliamentary committee.

The members of the parliamentary probe included Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abubakr, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir and Sheikh Rohail Asghar and others.

An alleged audio leak of the former CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib with a PTI ticket holder was emerged online.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son can purportedly be heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with the party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.