Ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly deputy speaker and PTI leader Qasim Suri was attacked at a private hotel in Kohsar Market, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.
According to Suri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out attack on him when he reached a hotel located at Kohsar Market for Sehri.
However, Qasim Suri remained unhurt in the attack while his friend received minor injuries.
دوست و احباب، پارٹی رہنما، کارکنان اور عوام پریشان نہ ہوں میں بلکل خیریت سے ہوں، ان امپورٹڈ بزدلوں سے ہر محاذ پر دو دو ہاتھ کریں گے۔ #MarchAgainstImportedGovt#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/uCBnnQa8o2
— Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 28, 2022
The latest incident came after a group of people chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation and misbehaved with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti at Masjid-e-Nabawi.
Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) sends a message after the imported govt attacked him. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/KZowqKRgen
— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) April 28, 2022
Soon after the incident, Suri reached Kohsar police station and registered FIR against JWP workers.
According to the police, Qasim Suri along with his friends was sitting at a hotel when a group of people came and started chanting anti-PTI slogans.
Police have launched further investigation into the matter.