Ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly deputy speaker and PTI leader Qasim Suri was attacked at a private hotel in Kohsar Market, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Suri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out attack on him when he reached a hotel located at Kohsar Market for Sehri.

However, Qasim Suri remained unhurt in the attack while his friend received minor injuries.

دوست و احباب، پارٹی رہنما، کارکنان اور عوام پریشان نہ ہوں میں بلکل خیریت سے ہوں، ان امپورٹڈ بزدلوں سے ہر محاذ پر دو دو ہاتھ کریں گے۔ #MarchAgainstImportedGovt#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/uCBnnQa8o2 — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 28, 2022

The latest incident came after a group of people chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation and misbehaved with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Soon after the incident, Suri reached Kohsar police station and registered FIR against JWP workers.

According to the police, Qasim Suri along with his friends was sitting at a hotel when a group of people came and started chanting anti-PTI slogans.

Police have launched further investigation into the matter.

