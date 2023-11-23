20.9 C
Ex-DRAP CEO booked in fake PhD degree case

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sheikh Akhtar Hussain has been booked in the fake PhD degree case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged a case against former DRAP CEO Sheikh Akhtar Hussain for holding a fake PhD degree.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that Hussain possessed a dubious doctorate degree to get the CEO post of the country’s top drug regulator.

The Sri Lankan Interpol confirmed the fake PhD degree as the degree-awarding institution was not recognised.

Teams have been constituted to arrest the former DRAP CEO and raids were also conducted in different localities.

