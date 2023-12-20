13.9 C
Ex-DRAP CEO Sheikh Akhtar Hussain arrested in fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The FIA in a raid here arrested former CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DRAP, a spokesperson said.

“He was appointed CEO of the regulatory authority on the basis of PhD degree, which was found fake,” FIA spokesperson said.

Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was appointed as CEO DRAP in year 2018-19.

The FIA arrested him after special judge central dismissed his pre-arrest bail.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency had lodged a case against former DRAP CEO for holding a fake PhD degree.

The FIR stated that Hussain possessed a dubious doctorate degree to get the CEO post of the country’s top drug regulator.

The Sri Lankan Interpol confirmed the PhD degree was fake as the degree-awarding institution was not recognised.

