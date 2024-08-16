Ex-IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig ‘arrested’ from Lahore

LAHORE: Former Inspector General of Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig has been arrested from his official residence at IG house in Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the arrested former IG prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem remained on his post for five year.

Sources said that the former deputy superintendent Zafar and DIG prisons Rawalpindi office superintendent Nazim Ali Shah are also being interrogated.

Baig served in the prison department for five years and had retired before the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan.

However, the inquiry into the operations at Adiala Jail has intensified, and officials are scrutinizing several employees for their alleged roles in providing unauthorized access to PTI founder in jail.

Prior to this, former Adiala jail deputy superintendent was arrested on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, transferred Central Jail Rawalpindi deputy superintendent (Executive) Malik Mohammad Akram and two other officials were taken for interrogation.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2022 the Punjab government had notified the retirement of Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig two months before his age of retirement.

The notification issued by the Punjab Services & General Administration Department stated that Mr Baig, inspector general prisons, in his own pay and scale shall stand retired from government service on October 20, 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.