Mackenzie Shirilla is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not just because of Netflix. The 2026 documentary The Crash, which dropped on May 15, reignited public interest in the case that shocked Ohio back in 2022.

But new claims from a former cellmate are adding another layer to the story, raising questions about life inside prison and how some inmates navigate it financially.

The Claims: ‘Sugar Daddy’ Sites Behind Bars

According to Kat Crowder, who says she spent six months incarcerated with Shirilla, Mackenzie was using inmate-focused “sugar daddy” websites to fund her life in prison.

In a conversation with TMZ, Crowder clarified that the term “sugar daddy” was more prison slang than a literal description. These platforms, she explained, operate more like pen-pal sites where inmates connect with outside men who send money under the belief they’re building a future together.

Crowder said Shirilla was active on these sites for a period, but stopped once the activity became widely known inside and outside the facility.

“She is no longer on them because I think people have kind of found out it’s not a good look, obviously,” Crowder stated. She added that she wouldn’t be surprised if Shirilla had gained significant attention and financial support through them while she was using the platforms.

More Than Just Websites: A Prison Craft Business

Crowder also revealed that Shirilla stayed entrepreneurial behind bars. Using an arts kit, she allegedly made and sold jewelry, nose rings, bracelets, and custom shoes to other inmates.

Payment, according to Crowder, was directed to a Cash App account under her mother Natalie Shirilla’s name.

“She was artsy and creative in there,” Crowder noted. “She told one of my friends and me that if you want it, you can send it to this Cash App, and it was her mother.” The side hustle paints a picture of an inmate trying to maintain some level of control and income while serving time.

Why This Story Resurfaced Now

Mackenzie Shirilla’s case became nationally known after the July 31, 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic “Dom” Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors argued she drove nearly 100 MPH into a brick wall intentionally. In 2023, she was convicted on multiple murder-related charges and sentenced to prison.

The Netflix documentary The Crash brought the case back into public view, but Shirilla has pushed back against how she’s been portrayed. She maintains that the documentary paints her as a “monster” and doesn’t reflect her side of the story.

The Bigger Picture

Prison pen-pal and inmate correspondence sites aren’t new, but they’ve gained attention as cases like Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s brought them into mainstream discussion.

Critics argue they can enable manipulation and financial exploitation, while supporters say they provide inmates with connection and a sense of normalcy. Crowder’s comments suggest that in some facilities, these platforms have developed a reputation as a way to fund commissary and small luxuries.

As The Crash continues to draw viewers, Shirilla’s story remains complicated—part true crime case, part media spectacle, and now, part prison-life exposé.