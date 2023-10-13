Ex-inspector Abid Boxer escapes from police custody

LAHORE: Former inspector Abid Boxer along with his three aides escaped from police custody after snatching government rifles, ARY News reported on Friday.

The former police inspector Abid Boxer along with his three aides managed to flee from the police custody after snatching government rights from the on-duty cops.

The arrested inspector kept threatening the cops after being arrested. The notorious inspector was arrested along with his two gunmen by the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

He was sent to the Model Town police station after being arrested but he managed to escape from the police custody.

Boxer had joined the police force in 1988 as an assistant sub-inspector and was later promoted to the rank of inspector. He fled the country after various cases were lodged against him.

The notorious encounter specialist was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extradited to Pakistan through Interpol in February last year.