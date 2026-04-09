Ex-Italian PM calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Pakistan

Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention in easing tensions between the United States and Iran is gaining significant global recognition, with former Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni proposing the country as a potential candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The acknowledgement follows Islamabad’s reported role in facilitating a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, bringing an end to weeks of escalating hostilities that had threatened to trigger a broader regional conflict.

International response has been largely positive, with multiple stakeholders commending Pakistan for creating an opportunity for dialogue during a particularly volatile period.

Key Pakistani figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, have been highlighted in discussions surrounding the country’s mediation efforts. Supporters argue that their leadership played a crucial role in preventing further escalation.

Read more: KCCI demands Nobel Peace Prize for PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir

Adding to the growing chorus of support, former Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni publicly endorsed the idea of recognising Pakistan’s diplomatic contribution, reinforcing international appreciation for its role in stabilising the situation.

The ceasefire is widely believed to have been achieved through sustained behind-the-scenes engagement by Pakistan, which helped bring both sides closer to negotiations after over a month of heightened tensions.

In recent developments, Pakistan’s role has become even more prominent, with Islamabad emerging as a potential venue for future diplomatic talks between US and Iranian officials, signalling a continued role for the country in advancing regional stability.