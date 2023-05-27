Ex-JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), passed away on Saturday evening after a protracted illness, ARY News reported, quoting her husband.

Dr Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she was taken after her health deteriorated.

In a statement, her husband Dr AR Jamali said she was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi around eight days ago where she breathed her last at 7:30pm today. She was 61 years old, he added.

She has left behind her husband, Dr AR Jamali and two sons, Omar Jamali and Baber Jamali, Memon said.

According to a condolence reference, Seemin Jamali’s funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr tomorrow (Sunday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Seemin Jamali was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2020.

She joined JPMC in 1988. In 1993, she completed her master’s degree in Primary Healthcare Management (MPHM) in Thailand.

She started serving as the executive director for JPMC in November 2016. Since then, she had been the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in Karachi. She retired from the service in August 2021.

Dr Jamali was recognised as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for her services during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. She had received numerous awards including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.