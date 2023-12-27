Ex-NADRA employees arrested for involvement in issuance of fake CNICs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested four former employees of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their alleged involvement in issuance of fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the investigation agency stated that the employees – who were stationed at Islamabad Mega Centre – issued fake CNICs to foreigners during 2019-2020.

The arrested suspects used to register Afghan citizens in family tree of labourers by illegally taking their biometrics in the name of Ehsaas programme, the FIA stated.

The FIA further stated that the accused used to register daily wage labourers and drug addicts, fathers of Afghan citizens. “The suspects received huge sums of money for issuing fake CNICs,” it added.

The development came as the caretaker government had launched a crackdown against the holders of fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Earlier in November, NADRA cancelled more than 18,000 illegal CNICs in an effort to combat the illegal issuance of identity cards and cybersecurity issues at centres.

Read More: NADRA cancels thousands of illegal CNICs

According to a statement, the authority said it has recognised various factors contributing to the issuance of fake CNICs, both external and internal.

By recognising the factors, NADRA said it took significant steps to tackle this challenge head-on. Through monitoring and corrective measures, more than 18,000 illegal CNICs were identified and promptly cancelled.

The authority said it was working diligently to rectify the situation by improving coordination with other stakeholders and implementing strict internal scrutiny.