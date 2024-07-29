Ex-Pakistan bowling coach to join India for Bangladesh Test series

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel, who has served as the bowling coach of Pakistan, is set to join India as the side’s bowling coach for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

According to Indian media outlets, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had demanded Morkel as the bowling coach and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now fulfilled his wish.

It is pertinent to mention that Sairaj Bahutule served as interim bowling coach for the side during their tour to Sri Lanka.

Bahutule was given the responsibilities after Paras Mhambrey stepped down from the role following the T20 World Cup 2024 last month.

Indian media outlets reported that Morne Morkel is set to join the Indian dressing room next month as they will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.

Reportedly, the former South African pacer was scheduled to join the team for the tour to Sri Lanka, however, he had to travel back home to attend to his father’s health.

Morkel, in November last year, resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach following the team’s dismal run in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan’s team failed to reach the semi-finals and finished fifth in the mega event, winning only four matches and losing five. The Green Shirts faced defeats from India, Australia, South Africa, South Africa and England.

Morne Morkel had signed up in June 2023 on a six-month contract and oversaw an ODI series win against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup.