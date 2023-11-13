Morne Morkel quits as Pakistan’s bowling coach

LAHORE: Former South African pacer Morne Morkel Monday resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach, citing his commitments with the upcoming leagues.

The former South Africa fast bowler had joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morne Morkel’s first assignment with the Green Shirts was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

His resignation comes following the Pakistan team’s embarrassing exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s team failed to reach the semi-finals and finished fifth in the mega event, winning only four matches and losing five. The Green Shirts faced defeats from India, Australia, South Africa, South Africa and England.

Read more: Babar Azam lands in Lahore after dismal World Cup 2023 performance

sources privy to the development said, Umar Gul is a strong contender for the post of bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Skipper Babar Azam is also facing criticism and under pressure over the performance of the team.

Pakistan are now eyeing the upcoming crucial series of three Test matches against Australia, scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.