Ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif set to leave for London to discuss Nawaz’s ‘return’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will fly to London on Sunday (today) to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N president will leave for Lahore and would meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London.

The visit comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif may be returning to Pakistan soon. However, the party has not yet made any official announcement.

Party sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif planned to return to Pakistan in the middle of September 2023.

Sources told ARY News that Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and President Youth Wing Lahore Malik Faisal will also leave for London today and will present a report to Nawaz Sharif on organisational structure of Punjab capital.

The top leadership will deliberate on Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, sources claimed, adding that PML-N’s legal team will also attend the meeting.

Earlier, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided with the guarantee it had sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.