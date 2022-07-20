Ex-PML-N MPA Iftikhar Baloch brutally tortured by mob in Jhang

JHANG: The former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Iftikhar Baloch has been brutally tortured by a mob in Jhang, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Kala Balian in the vicinity of Massan police station where a group of at least 10 men equipped with arms, batons and belts surrounded the vehicle of the former PML-N MPA Iftikhar Baloch.

Iftikhar Baloch had also contested in the recent Punjab by-elections in PP-125 Jhang-II and he remained in the third position.

The unidentified attackers came in two vehicles when Baloch along with his driver was passing by the road. The attackers blocked the road to stop his vehicle and then brutally tortured him after pulling him out of his car.

Police rushed to the scene after getting information. Iftikhar Baloch rejected to file a police complaint or seek any legal action. The former provincial lawmaker said that he will deal with the attackers by himself.

