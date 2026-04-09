Ex-Prince Andrew finally relocates amid royal property

Former Prince Andrew has officially relocated to a new residence on the Sandringham estate, bringing an end to months of reports about delays surrounding his move.

The 66-year-old royal has now settled into Marsh Farm, a property on the Norfolk estate owned by King Charles III. Recent sightings showed Andrew walking his dog near the home, confirming his arrival after the property underwent extensive renovations.

Before moving into Marsh Farm, Andrew had been staying at Wood Farm, another residence on the Sandringham estate, since earlier this year. His temporary stay reportedly stretched longer than expected, with insiders claiming he was reluctant to vacate the property, which caused frustration within the royal family.

According to reports, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh had hoped to use Wood Farm over the Easter period, adding to the pressure for Andrew to complete his move.

The relocation follows Andrew’s departure from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he had lived for more than two decades. His exit from the residence came amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing controversies linked to his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

In February, Andrew was also briefly detained by British authorities as part of an investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office. He was later released under investigation, and no further updates have been publicly confirmed.