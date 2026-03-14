Ex-Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson seen in bathrobes with Jeffrey Epstein in new image

A previously unseen photograph has emerged showing former Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson, and convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein together, marking the first known image of the three figures in one frame.

The photo, reportedly taken in Martha’s Vineyard, shows Andrew and Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, wearing bathrobes while seated at a table with Epstein. ITV News notes the image bears similarities to others in Epstein’s “birthday book,” which also depicted Mandelson in a bathrobe alongside the financier.

No specific date or time has been confirmed, but it is believed to have been taken between 1999 and 2000, years before Epstein’s 2008 imprisonment for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The photograph comes as part of a broader release of materials by the US Department of Justice, which has made three million documents available from the Epstein files, including 180,000 images. Many previously unknown images are still being discovered due to the sheer volume of material.

Meanwhile, the UK government has released tens of thousands of documents detailing Mandelson’s connections to Epstein. A report section titled “Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein” noted that Epstein appeared to maintain a “particularly close relationship with Andrew, the former Duke of York and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government.”