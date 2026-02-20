Ex-Prince Andrew released under investigation after 11 hours in custody

Former Prince Andrew has been seen for the first time since his arrest, leaving a Norfolk police station after spending approximately 11 hours in custody on Thursday, February 19 – which is also his 66th birthday.

The former royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was photographed sitting in the backseat of a vehicle as he departed Aylsham Police Station following questioning.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a “man in his sixties from Norfolk” had been released under investigation. While the statement did not name Andrew, authorities confirmed he had been detained earlier in the day on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police said searches conducted in Norfolk had concluded, while additional searches remained ongoing in Berkshire, where Andrew’s former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, is located.

Around 8 a.m. local time, police officers arrived at Wood Farm in Norfolk, located in King Charles’ Sandringham estate, where Andrew recently moved after being forced to surrender the lease on Royal Lodge. Andrew was arrested for “suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

The arrest follows longstanding controversy surrounding Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that the Thames Valley Police was investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy in an email correspondence with Epstein.