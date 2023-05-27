28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Ex-PTI members ‘in contact’ with Jahangir Tareen: sources  

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Days after bidding farewell to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, former PTI members including Fawad Chaudhry contacted senior politician Jahangir Tareen, who has reportedly decided to launch a new political party, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the former PTI members – who have recently parted ways with the party – contacted the Jahangir Tareen group and discussed ‘future political strategy’.

Sources closer to Jahangir Tareen claimed that more than 100 politicians were in contact with the group while a number of former PTI leaders have agreed to join it.

Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan also contacted the disgruntled PTI leader, sources claimed, adding that former PTI leaders – who left the party – will announce joining the group in the next ‘two-three’ days.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence.

‘Jahangir Tareen to launch political party’

Earlier in May, it was reported that PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen decided to establish a new national-level political party.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PTI disgruntled leaders are expected to join the new setup.

Apart from those, many other political families from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Lodhran and Multan are expected to join Tareen’s political party.

Read More: Jahangir Tareen ‘opens’ political office in Lahore

Sources further disclosed that many other important leaders” from Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also contacted the senior politician. Tareen will be patron-in-chief of the party, they say.

