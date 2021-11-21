Ex-SSP found involved in land grabbing, serious crime using police van

KARACHI: A former police officer was allegedly found involved in different cases of land grabbing and other serious crimes by using a police van in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three cases have been registered against Zakir Piprani, a former senior superintendent police (SSP), at Surjani and Samanabad police stations. Two cases were lodged at Surjani police station and one at Samanabad police station.

After the registration of the latest cases, three more cases have surfaced against the former SSP Zakir Piprani that had been lodged at Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Brigade police stations.

Police officials said that the accused Zakir Piprani and his accomplice named Aziz were arrested. The accused had snatched a citizen’s vehicle by using a police van with number plate SPB-807.

In another case, the complainant stated that the police van had been used for grabbing a plot of a citizen. The former police officer is facing accusations of using senior officers’ names for threatening the citizen.

Police added that the department is investigating the registration of the police van.

Earlier in December last year, two street criminals allegedly associated with a ‘most-wanted dacoit gang’ had been arrested in a joint raid conducted by Rangers and police forces in Karachi.

The alleged criminals belong to a ‘most-wanted dacoit gang’ and are involved in various cases of robbery and street crime.

The arrests were made with the help of CCTV footages of different incidents. According to the spokesperson, former policeman Waqar Ahmed and Shahrukh along with his accomplice were seen looting citizens in separate footages.

Shahrukh had snatched valuables from a citizen sitting inside a car at Model Park Road of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad. Another accused Waqar Ahmed is a drug addict and former policeman who was seen holding a pistol while robbing a citizen.

