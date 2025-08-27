Ex-WWE champion accusations put John Cena in tough spot

Former WWE Champion Jack Swagger has leveled some accusations against legend John Cena, saying he ‘refused to lose to multiple stars’ during his career.

With John Cena entering his final phase of his in-ring career, such accusations have raised some eyebrows at his career and overall his baby-face figure.

Swagger in a chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, said that Cena refused to lose to multiple opponents during his esteemed career in the company.

“Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it (lose to Swagger). I was told that was what happened,” revealed Swagger in a chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Swagger eventually cashed in Money in the Bank contract on Cena on WWE Raw and defeated Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Because the original plan was I was going to beat him Monday Night Raw and not do the tease,” revealed Swagger.

“But I’m a young guy. I’ve been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you going to do?” asked Swagger.

“But I’m not the only guy he’s done that to,” said the former World Champion. “He did that throughout his career.”

It was revealed that Cena had the same stance when he faced one of the members of Nexus at the 2010 SummerSlam.

“Edge and Jericho were the ones that put the whole match together, made it make sense and it was good,” said Slater in an interview with Inside the Ropes.

“Then Cena didn’t like it, is the story I’ve heard. He didn’t like it, so he wanted to change it. Edge and Chris went to bat for us. They were all for it. Then it got switched and Jericho and Edge.”