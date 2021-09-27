Students use Bluetooth slippers to pass exams

Police in the Rajasthan state of India busted a gang for selling “Bluetooth slippers” to pass state government exams.

A foreign news agency reported that each slipper has a price of INR0.6 million.

More than 1.6 million candidates took the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers exams. The exam is mandatory for those who want to take teaching as a profession in the state.

It was held under tight security to ensure that there was no use of unfair means. It saw the suspension of mobile phone services in many cities and districts.

It all started when Rajasthan Police managed to grab hold of Bluetooth devices that were concealed in the footwear.

They had a mini-calling device that was connected to a SIM card. The candidate had to wear the small-sized Bluetooth-enabled device, which was not easy to notice, in their ear.

The gang was arrested after police got suspicious and took a suspect into custody for assisting a hopeful for passing the exam this way. The whole racket was foiled by the law enforcers later.

Tulsaram Kaler is said to be the mastermind of the racket. He is an owner of a coaching centre in the city. The other two suspects named Trilokchand and Madan Lal have been accused of giving the slippers to the candidates.

Three of the arrested person were exam takers. Police said that the mastermind is at large while his partners are in custody.

“They were caught at a bus stand before the exam,” Superintendent of Bikaner Police Priti Chandra said as quoted in the report. “During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered.”

She added: “The main accused and the gang leader identified as Tulsaram Kaler is absconding while two members of his gang were arrested.”