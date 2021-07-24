Intermediate exams to take place starting July 26, BSEK Chairman declares

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin said Saturday the examinations of intermediate will be conducted as per scheduled dates starting July 26, ARY News reported.

He said soon after the examination of Intermediate second year, the exams of first year will be held. He said the rollout of the date sheet and admit cards, among other preparations, has already taken place.

He noted the board will adhere to the instructions and SOPs announced by the Sindh health department, however, noting that candidates heed no misunderstandings and false information about the holding of exams.

The vaccination of all the staffers and invigilation officials have been made sure of, Dr Saeeduddin said.

Covid surge: business hours, restaurants, marriage halls face fresh curbs from Sindh govt

It may be noted that amid a surge in India’s Delta variant cases, the Sindh government has decided today to impose fresh curbs on movement, restricting business hours and restaurants operations, and closing down marriage halls and educational institutes.

The decision was made in the provincial task force meeting for COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided to restrict business hours for shopping malls and markets between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm besides declaring Friday and Sunday as safe days. Grocery shops, bakeries, and pharmacies will be exempted from the closure.