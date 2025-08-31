PDMA issues 'exceptionally high flood' alert for Chenab River

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 31, 2025
    • -
  • 18 views
    • -
  • 281 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
PDMA issues 'exceptionally high flood' alert for Chenab River
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment