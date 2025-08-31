PDMA issues 'exceptionally high flood' alert for Chenab River

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an ‘exceptionally high flood’ warning in the Chenab River for the next 36 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, India has opened all channels of the Salal Dam without prior warning to Pakistani officials.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia highlighted that a massive flood wave is likely to reach Head Marala in the coming two days, raising water levels in the Chenab River dangerously high.

The ‘exceptionally high flood’ warning is followed by heavy monsoon rainfall, and the water that has been released from Indian dams, including Thein and Salal.

“All district administrations are ordered to remain on high alert and ensure the presence of commissioners, deputy commissioners, and field officers in vulnerable areas,” said Irfan Ali Kathia.

The PDMA has all emergency measures in place and activated emergency control to mitigate any unforeseen situation, he added.

In response to the ‘exceptionally high flood’ warning, evacuation operations are ongoing in flood-affected areas, and relief camps have been established to accomodate displaced residents.

In a statement, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) indicated that over 1.2 million people have already been affected across Punjab, and more than 1,400 villages are flooded due to surge in the water levels at Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers.

The Chenab River flooding is high at Khanki and Qadirabad, with water levels above the limits of safety.

Officials have urged people to stay away from riverbanks, low-lying areas and to avoid unecessary travel.

People are being informed through mosques and mobile alerts to stay vigilant and know when they have to evacuate.