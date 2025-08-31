PDMA confirms 411 deaths, 5,408 livestock lost in KP floods

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a detailed report on human and material losses caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since August 15.

According to the PDMA, at least 411 people have lost their lives in various rain and flood-related incidents, while 255 others sustained injuries.

Among the deceased were 131 men, 168 women, and 112 children, whereas the injured included 124 men, 94 women, and 37 children.

The report revealed that rains have caused widespread destruction, damaging a total of 3,580 houses across the province. Out of these, 700 homes were completely destroyed, while 2,880 were partially damaged.

Educational infrastructure has also suffered major losses, with 301 schools affected.

Among them, 18 schools were completely destroyed and 283 were partially damaged. In addition, 37 other buildings also sustained damage.

The PDMA confirmed that the disaster led to the death of 5,408 livestock, compounding the losses of affected families.

Buner has been identified as the worst-hit district, recording 237 deaths, followed by Swabi (42 deaths), Shangla (36), Mansehra (25), Bajaur (22), and Swat (20).

Authorities have warned that the situation remains critical in flood-prone areas, urging residents to remain