web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

Exciting update puts spotlight on upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Aegon’s conquest, the foundation of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, is set to receive its own series, though it has not been officially announced, but the show about the Targaryen is moving forward with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

In a recent interview with Nexus Point, Tomlin expressed about the importance of working closely with George R.R. Martin to accurately bring the story to life.

“It starts with what George R.R. Martin has done. I’ve now gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him … going through Fire & Blood, highlighting passages, and asking him, ‘What did this mean? What is this? What I think it is.”

Tomlin described his approach as treating Fire & Blood like real history, stated, “Sometimes really grilling him. It’s really taking that text and treating it like it’s real history … my approach to it was [that] Fire & Blood is written like a real history and these things happened … but we don’t know everything.”

Tomlin also referenced the famous quote, “History is written by the people who won … so then there’s that as well.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.