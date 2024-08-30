Exciting update puts spotlight on upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Aegon’s conquest, the foundation of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, is set to receive its own series, though it has not been officially announced, but the show about the Targaryen is moving forward with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

In a recent interview with Nexus Point, Tomlin expressed about the importance of working closely with George R.R. Martin to accurately bring the story to life.

“It starts with what George R.R. Martin has done. I’ve now gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him … going through Fire & Blood, highlighting passages, and asking him, ‘What did this mean? What is this? What I think it is.”

Tomlin described his approach as treating Fire & Blood like real history, stated, “Sometimes really grilling him. It’s really taking that text and treating it like it’s real history … my approach to it was [that] Fire & Blood is written like a real history and these things happened … but we don’t know everything.”

Tomlin also referenced the famous quote, “History is written by the people who won … so then there’s that as well.”