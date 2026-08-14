Expert reveals Meghan Markle’s royal family truth

Since the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States, royal fans have pondered whether the couple can retain relevance on a global scale without the backing of the British Monarchy.

But in a brand new commentary, renowned royal insider Afua Hagan gives insight into whether Meghan and Harry truly require “The Firm” to continue to fuel their personal businesses and vast empires.

Commercial Independence: “They Don’t Need Royal Links”

In her statement provided to The Royal Observer, Hagan insists the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to grow their commercial endeavors on their own as they detach from their royal past.

“I don’t think commercially they need the royal family,” Hagan explains. ” Meghan’s lifestyle brand continues to expand with new product lines – from signature preserves and wines to home decor. She is building a distinct brand around her own identity.”

As demonstrated through their production company, Archewell Productions, and the couple’s foray into the entertainment world with the documentary film Cookie Queens, for example, both have successfully built independent ventures apart from their royal heritage.

During her guest appearance on MasterChef Australia, Meghan asked to be referred to by her first name, demonstrating a desire to let her work speaks for itself rather than her royal title.

And Prince Harry himself, continues to gain significant attention for his own work, with endeavors like the Invictus Games and his lucrative business endeavors having been largely undertaken independently without official royal patronage.

What a Royal Reconciliation Would Actually Offer

If Meghan and Prince Harry aren’t utilizing the royal family as business fuel anymore, they do have a personal reason to pursue reconciliation, according to Hagan, at least. If a personal reunion with King Charles and other royals begins to thaw, The real advantages of reconnecting for the Sussex family include:

The opportunity for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to get to know their grandfather King Charles, and other family members on this side of the pond.

The ability to return to the UK to visit family and for Meghan, the children to access opportunities to visit Princess Diana’s resting place.

A way for the couple’s personal connections with the institution to heal.

At the end of the day, even without a reliance of the Royal Family to do the heavy lifting for their various projects, there’s a sentimentalbridge across the Atlantic waiting for Meghan and Harry.