Experts Convene to Tackle Climate Change, Agriculture, and Nutrition in Pakistan

KARACHI: Leading voices in climate resilience, agriculture, and nutrition gathered in Karachi for the Annual Conference on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development in Pakistan.

Hosted by the Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Institute for Global Health & Development (IGHD) in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Solutions Network Pakistan, the event united policymakers, researchers, and community members to address the mounting impacts of climate change in Pakistan and globally.

In his opening remarks, Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, Distinguished Professor and Founding Director of IGHD, underscored the urgency of such discussions: “Climate change is not just an environmental crisis—it is a threat multiplier affecting health, nutrition, and livelihoods. Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, and the solutions we identify today will determine whether we mitigate disaster or amplify its impact.”

Keynote speakers Prof Sir Andrew Haines from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; Dr Lynette Neufeld, Director Food & Nutrition, Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Dr Haris Gazdar from the Collective for Social Science Research, Pakistan shared insights on climate change impacts and future solutions.

The effects of climate change are disproportionate, with greenhouse gas emissions primarily originating in wealthy nations, while their most severe impacts are felt in low- and middle-income countries, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Additionally, a study in Nature Climate Change revealed that over 35% of heat-related deaths between 1990 and 2018 were caused by human-induced climate change.

As Pakistan faces rising temperatures, erratic weather, and worsening food insecurity, this conference comes at a crucial time. Food insecurity driven by climate change is expected to intensify women’s workloads, particularly in rural areas, as migration patterns shift, and traditional gender roles persist.

In response, the speakers called for inclusive, equity-focused strategies to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left behind in adaptation efforts. Well-designed climate mitigation actions across sectors could prevent millions of premature deaths worldwide each year in the near term and reduce climate risks. This includes nature-based solutions which have shown promise in past projects.

Chief Guest, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan said, “The challenges posed by climate change are monumental, but so are the opportunities to innovate and transform. Institutions like AKU are central to this transformation, connecting research to policy and practice to protect future generations.”

“As one of the region’s leading institutions,” said Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, “we recognize our responsibility to tackle multifaceted challenges like climate change. Through collaborative research and partnerships, we aim to inspire solutions that strengthen resilience and ensure a sustainable future for Pakistan and beyond.”’

The two-day conference aims to outline solutions for climate change’s impact on Pakistan’s agriculture, health, and nutrition, reaffirming AKU’s leadership in driving interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based sustainable development.