Expired stents case: FIA submits report in LHC

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday has submitted its report in the Lahore High Court (LHC) into the case of alleged insertion of expired stents into heart patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The FIA in its report submitted in the LHC has stated that as many as 66 substandard heart stents were seized by them from Mayo Hospital Lahore in 2017.

Two cases were registered in the scandal and two cases were moved to the drug inspector, who did not forward any application for legal action, the report say.

“Further action has to be taken by the Punjab Drug Authority as per drug act.” Furthermore, the FIA has said that there is no ongoing inquiry against PIC head Saqib Shafi.

The issue came to light when the PIC deputy medical superintendent (stores) in a letter to the medical superintendent revealed that expired stents were inserted into several patients at the health facility.

In the last hearing, a state counsel had submitted replies on behalf of the Punjab government and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as Justice Ali Baqir Najafi resumed hearing into the stents scandal.

He had informed the court that the government has constituted a committee to probe the scam.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!