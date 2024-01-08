Explosion causes power outage in Mardan

MARDAN: An explosion due to a short circuit was reported at a grid station located in the Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources within the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) revealed that the 220-grid station was affected due to the explosion, resulting in power suspension in many areas of the district.

Meanwhile, sources claim that repair work on the grid station has not been initiated even after passing 12 hours amidst dense fog in the area.

Last month, the major power breakdown by K-Electric (KE) led to the shutdown of 72-inch line number 5 at the Dhabeji pumping station.

According to the details, the electricity breakdown from K-Electric caused operational hurdles at the Dhabeji pumping station.

The Water Corporation spokesperson reported that the feeders of the Dhabeji pumping station suddenly lost electricity.

The CEO of Water Corporation directed to completion of the restoration work of the affected lines on an emergency basis, meanwhile the chief engineer of Water Corporation anticipated that the restoration work is likely to be completed within 24 hours.

Furthermore, the chief engineer stated that the water supply to the city will continue through alternative lines.