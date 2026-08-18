Explosion damages railway track in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: An explosion on the railway track in Jacobabad, near a waterlogging canal (Seem Shakh) damaged the track, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that from Rawalpindi to Quetta bound train Jaffar Express has been stopped at the Jacobabad railway station.

An explosive device went off late night on the railway track damaging a two feet portion of the track, SSP Faizan Ali said.

Police reached to the spot in the morning and gathering evidence of the incident, police official said.

He also said that the railway staff has reached to the track and initiated repair work.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the location.

Jaffar Express will be allowed to leave for Baluchistan after restoration of the railway track, SSP said.

He said that a bomb disposal squad team has also reached to the location for investigation.