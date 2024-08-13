Explosions reported near two ships off Yemen: security firms

DUBAI: Two ships reported nearby explosions on Tuesday off the coast of Yemen, maritime security agencies said, though neither event resulted in damage or injuries.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen have become perilous for shipping with the country’s Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, attacking vessels in strikes they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

One ship positioned 63 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida reported two nearby explosions early on Tuesday.

“A small craft was observed in the vicinity acting suspiciously and flashing lights towards the vessel,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The ship was then “attacked by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), which was successfully disabled”, the agency said.

“The vessel and crew are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.”

Maritime security firm Ambrey said the ship fitted the profile of Houthi targets.

A second ship, positioned 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeida, also reported “an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel”, UKMTO said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but they are consistent with strikes from Houthis that began in November, roughly one month after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on southern Israel triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis’ anti-shipping campaign against scores of ships has disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

The attacks have triggered reprisal strikes by the United States and Britain on Houthi targets inside Yemen.