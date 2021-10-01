Expo 2020 Dubai: Bike sharing introduced as a mobility mode

Dubai RTA announced provision of bike sharing modes by Careem in order to provide a quick and sustainable ride solution at Expo 2020.

230 pedal- assist bicycles and 23 stations were provided by Careem to enable visitors and staff to reserve and use bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities easily through the Careem BIKE app.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport, RTA, said, “With ‘People Happiness and Safety and Environmental Sustainability’ being part of our strategic objectives, bike sharing is a great way of getting around inside Expo venue. We also encourage visitors to reach the Expo using public transport modes like the Dubai Metro, Dubai buses and taxis as they are well integrated to ease mobility.”

Careem CEO and Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha said: “Careem is proud to actively participate in supporting Expo 2020 for more effortless mobility. We have a mission to simplify and improve people’s lives which includes offering a zero-wait time service, offering a frictionless experience. With this in mind, we are pleased to have the opportunity to bring local communities and tourists closer to this momentous occasion.”

The integration of various modes of transportation, from public transportation and Metro to access the Expo site from outside, and individual means of transportation represented by shared bicycles (Careem Bike) within the Expo 2020 site and the use of innovative technologies, will contribute to promoting the implementation of first and last mile strategies, facilitating access to the exhibition and moving between various venues.

The proposed mobility system will also enable visitors to manage their time more efficiently, make their visit worthwhile and their experience an unforgettable event.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!