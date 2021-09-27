Sustainable Development Goals to be brought to life at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be brought to life at Expo 2020 Dubai with a physical presence at the event, in the form of Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, an interactive exhibition journey that addresses the most fundamental global challenges of our time.

The United Nations (UN) will have a dedicated space, the UN Hub (#UNHub), at Mission Possible, where the experience will focus on water, food and energy – key elements of the SDGs.

Three innovative projects will represent these themes.

Abel Cruz from Peru addresses water shortages through fog nets that harvest fog and turn it into water; UAE National Mariam Al Juneibi is a sustainable organic farmer who promotes sustainable farming and healthy eating practices, while encouraging people to grow their own vegetables; and Fatma Juma Haji, a master trainer who teaches other women to install solar panels, helps create sustainable energy in Zanzibar, where less than four per cent of the population has access to electricity.

The experience concludes with the Pledge Room, an upside-down space entered ‘through the clouds’, where visitors are asked to commit to a course of action that will make a difference in their own and their community’s lives. Their pledges are transported to the ‘garden’ – a representation situated on the ceiling of the room.

Throughout the six months of Expo 2020, Mission Possible will inform, inspire and engage visitors to contribute to the SDGs, while examining how the potential of communities and individuals can be unlocked to help shape the future and create an equal playing field for everyone.

Designed by AGi Architects, Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion was conceived as a large plaza. Floating 32 metres above the ground, its canopy represents clouds, while a terracotta ‘carpet’ covers the ground and the pavilion’s facade, representing Earth and inviting visitors to share their experiences. The pavilion’s exhibition has been designed by ALEC Fit Out and ICARIA Atelier.