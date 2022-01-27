Expo Centre’s closure: Karachi students unable to receive mandatory COVID jab

KARACHI: Students in Karachi are facing difficulties in receiving mandatory first jab of the COVID vaccine after the immunization process at one of the biggest centres at Expo Centre remained suspended owing to protest from paramedics over their unpaid dues, ARY NEWS reported.

The protesting vaccinators of the health department have refused to work at the facility after the department has not agreed to pay their months’ old salaries.

Meanwhile, the administrations of private schools in Sindh have been directed to ensure mandatory Covid vaccination of all students aged between 12 and 18.

A circular in this regard is being issued by Sindh School Education Department’s Directorate of Private Institutions to the school administrations.

It read that Covid vaccination of students aged between 12 and 18 and staff (teaching or non-teaching) is obligatory following the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The private educational institutions have been directed to ensure 100 per cent Covid vaccination of the students and staff. The school administrations were also directed to collect copies of Covid vaccination cards from staff members. It has been warned that action will be initiated against the school administration as per “The Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation & Control) Ordinance-2001, Act-2003 and Rules 2005” if any student or staff member is found unvaccinated during the course of the inspection. However, despite the directives issued by the provincial education department, the health authorities have failed to ensure a speedy process of COVID vaccination after one of the biggest vaccination centres in the city at Expo Centre remained closed after protest from the paramedics for the last four days.

Comments