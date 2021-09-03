Export growth needed to achieve development goals: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government aimed to enhance exports to $30 million as export growth was needed to achieve development goals, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan addressed the ceremony of the three-day Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 2021 organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in the federal capital.

The premier said that the federal government was trying to take steps for the local manufacturing of different products. He continued that poor people need houses in the country as nobody provided them with the facility to build their homes not formulated any policy to uplift the weak segment.

He said that the banks will now provide loans to the common people for building their homes. He added that the development of the construction sector will benefit the people.

PM Imran Khan said that the construction sector was developing rapidly in Pakistan.

PM Khan said that Naya Pakistan could not be made by just pressing a button but it needed a constant struggle and reformation is the name of the struggle. He said that we have to change the mindset of the people.

He asked people to assist the government by paying taxes, adding that how could the government help the people who are not paying taxes.