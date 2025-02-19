External forces involve in Kurram strife, says Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday claimed involvement of external forces in strife torn Kurram district of the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that foreign elements providing arms and ammunitions to keep the conflict continuing.

He said external forces intending to set entire Pakistan on fire. “But we didn’t step back. No terrorist will remain alive,” he said.

Chief Minister KP said that the government has started work to secure the whole Kurram district including roads. “CCTV cameras, costing two billion rupees, being installed in the district,” he said. Other stringent measures also being taken to step up security”.

CM Gandapur said that sectarianism has also been a factor along with land disputes in Kurram region.

Kurram unrest

Recently a convoy of relief goods came under attack in Kurram as unknown attackers opened fire at the convoy of 100 vehicles in Bagan Ochat area of Kurram.

The policemen responded swiftly with retaliatory action. No injuries have been reported so far, police said. The convoy continued to move towards its destination under strict security.

Earlier, security forces took control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation was launched to apprehend the culprits.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes reached, violence flared up in the restive region again as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.