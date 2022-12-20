Extortion incidents on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is worrying businessmen and people of the province as huge rise in extortion incidents reported in KP this year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News has got several reports of extortion incidents this year. Total 411 incidents were reported in the police in overall daily police reports in the province, out of which 342 cases were filed for extortion of money in 2022.

According to the report, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered First Information Reports (FIRs) of 69 extortion incidents and arrested 173 extortionists this year.

Till now only five arrested individuals have confessed their involvement in the crime.

Earlier this month, businessmen affiliated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted a letter to party leader Imran Khan highlighting rampant extortion incidents the province.

On behalf of the Insaf Traders Wing, a letter addressed to party chairman Imran Khan informed about the rise in extortion and kidnapping cases in the province, particularly in Peshawar.

