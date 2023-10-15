Extortion, money laundering evidence found against Abid Boxer: CIA

The Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed that they found extortion and money laundering evidence against former inspector Abid Boxer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Lahore CIA investigators made progress on the probe against the ex-inspector Abid Boxer. During the initial investigation, it emerged that the former cop owned plazas and flats worth billions, whereas, he was also involved in extortion and money laundering.

The CIA said that Abid demanded extortion from different housing societies in Islamabad and Lahore and the investigators also found evidence against him.

Additionally, Abid’s bank account was also used for money laundering which was allegedly committed through Farooq Dar. The CIA also collected records of bank transactions.

The former cop was using a SIM card registered with his wife’s credentials. The CIA Iqbal Town officials also acquired Abid Boxer’s mobile data.

The scope of investigation against the ex-inspector was expanded by the Lahore police and more arrests are likely to be made in the coming days.

Yesterday, former inspector Abid Boxer along with his three aides escaped from police custody after snatching government rifles.

The arrested inspector kept threatening the cops after being arrested. The notorious inspector was arrested along with his two gunmen by the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

He was sent to the Model Town police station after being arrested but he managed to escape from the police custody.

Boxer had joined the police force in 1988 as an assistant sub-inspector and was later promoted to the rank of inspector. He fled the country after various cases were lodged against him.

The notorious encounter specialist was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extradited to Pakistan through Interpol in February last year.