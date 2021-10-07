Extraction 2 will be ‘bigger and badder’, Chris Hemsworth assures fans

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has gone on to mark milestones especially with his super action-packed Extraction but without any superhero skill or cape.

Chirs Hemsworth played the lead in Netflix’s action-thriller directed by Sam Hargrave wherein also featured Indian stars Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Extraction is getting a sequel. We have only recently seen a teaser during Netflix’s Tudum. Chris has now revealed that the sequel will be “bigger and badder than the first.”

Chris Hemsworth plays a black ops mercenary named Tyler Rake in Extraction.

Taking to Instagram earlier yesterday, Chris Hemsworth shared a video from the filming of Extraction. In the caption, it said that Extraction has won big at Taurus World Stunt Awards. “Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success it continues to be,” his statement read.

The shooting for the sequel will begin soon, Hemsworth added.

The actor further wrote, “Shooting for the sequel begins soon and believe it or not, it’ll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos!”

