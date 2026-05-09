ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast extreme temperatures in the country especially in the plains of Sindh and Balochistan as a heatwave hit southern and central parts of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted maximum 45 Celsius temperature in Nokkundi, 44 Celsius at Dalbandin, Jacobabad and Sukkur and 43 Celsius temperature at Sibi, Turbat, Nawabshah and Dadu.

Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad and Dera Ghazi Khan could soar to 41 Celsius and 40 Celsius in Multan and Bahawalpur.

Met Office has predicted 36 maximum temperature in Karachi today.

The PMD had earlier predicted that an intense heatwave could continue from May 07 to 11 in the country.

A hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas in country with extremely hot weather has been reported in various parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The doctors have advised citizens to observe caution in extremely hot conditions and avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hot hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water and beverages.

The extreme heat claimed 14 lives in Karachi in the beginning of this week, eight heatwave deaths were reported on Monday when temperatures in the port city soared above 40 Celsius.