Extreme hot weather continues, mercury soars to 48C in Dadu

ISLAMABAD: Most areas of the country experiencing an extreme hot and dry weather as maximum temperature 48 Celsius recorded in Dadu, Met Office said on Tuesday.

Maximum temperature 47 Celsius recorded in Jacobabad and Sibi while the temperature soared to 45 Celsius in Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

In Lahore maximum temperature reached to 43C, in Peshawar 42 Celsius and in Islamabad 41 Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Mercury soared to 36 Celsius in Karachi, while the ‘feel-like temperature in the city being felt at 45 Celsius, Met Office said.

The Met Office earlier issued a heatwave alert from June 7 to June 12, 2026, period, with extreme heat in Sindh and Baluchistan, and moderate heat in Punjab.

The PMD also advises citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to take precautionary measures to stay hydrated.