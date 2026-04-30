Extreme hot weather hits Karachi, other districts of Sindh

KARACHI: Karachi is suffering the brunt of extreme heat as 36 Celsius temperatures have a feel-like impact of 44 Celsius on Thursday.

Other districts of Sindh also suffering from very hot weather as 40 Celsius maximum temperature in Hyderabad being felt like 44 Celsius.

Mercury soared to 44 Celsius in Sukkur and Ghotki districts, while 43C in Jacobabad, Dadu and Larkana and 42 Celsius at Nawabshah district.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast an expected shift in weather patterns to keep conditions dry across much of Sindh in the coming days, with temperatures likely to move upward.

The Met Office cautioned against 4-to-6-degree Celsius above normal temperatures in daytime in Sindh’s central and upper districts with a heatwave alert till May 03.

Super El Niño forecast

The Super El Niño forecast has sounded alarm bells globally, with experts warning that Pakistan could face the brunt of this weather phenomenon during the current year.

Extraordinarily warm waters in the Pacific Ocean are disrupting global weather systems. These shifting patterns are expected to significantly impact, leading to erratic monsoon seasons, rising temperatures, and altered storm patterns.

Weather experts warned that Karachi’s “real feel” temperature is likely to increase due to the Super El Niño effect.

Anjum Zaigham, Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), stated: “We are expecting El Niño this coming summer, and it is projected to intensify into a ‘Super El Niño’ between August and September.”

He pointed out that El Niño typically suppresses the summer monsoon across the subcontinent. “If a Super El Niño forms, 2027 could potentially become the warmest year on record,” Zaigham added.

The warming El Nino weather phenomenon, which pushed global temperatures to record highs the last time around, is expected back in the middle of this year, the UN said.

The United Nations’ weather and climate agency said El Nino conditions were likely as early as the May to July three-month window.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) meanwhile said early signs indicated a strong event.