Extreme hot weather persists in Sindh, Balochistan, southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The hot and dry weather spell continuing in most parts of the country with extreme temperatures in Sindh, Baluchistan and southern Punjab.

Temperatures in Sindh’s Nawabshah and Dadu districts soared to 45 Celsius on Sunday, while 44 Celsius temperatures recorded at Sukkur, Sibi and Rahim Yar Khan, 43 Celsius at Bahawalpur and 42C at Multan.

Maximum temperature in Sargodha recorded 39 Celsius and Lahore 37 Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperatures recorded 35-degree Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday (today) evening. The Met Office in an alert earlier predicted that the intense heatwave could continue from May 07 to 11 in the country with extremely hot weather in various districts of Sindh and Baluchistan.

The doctors have advised citizens to observe caution in extremely hot conditions and avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hot hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The extreme heat has claimed 14 lives in Karachi, eight heatwave deaths were reported last Monday.