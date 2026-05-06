Extremely hot weather spell persists in Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI: The hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas in country as various parts of Sindh and Balochistan are hit by scorching hot weather.

“Maximum temperature in Turbat is expected to hit 45 Celsius, while the mercury could soar to 44 Celsius in Mithi, Jacobabad and Nawabshah,” the Met Office predicted.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana likely to reach to 42 Celsius.

Temperatures in Karachi have slightly dropped comparing to yesterday, still the weather in the port city will remain hot and dry and expected to hit 38 Celsius, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Another heatwave is expected in Sindh from May 07, while the next spell of soaring temperatures in Karachi will begin from May 13.

The Met Office has denied any possibility of rainfall in the city in May, according to existing weather calculations.

The weather office has advised citizens to observe caution, avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The port city sizzled on Monday in the hottest day of this summer as the maximum temperature soared above 40 Celsius due to suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushing the city into heatwave conditions.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for last two days, has claimed 14 lives in the metropolis, eight heatwave deaths reported in city on Monday.